High flu activity leads EAMC to restrict visitation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier are restricting visitation after they have a high level of flu activity.
EAMC officials say that they have seen 233 confirmed cases of the flu and 26 patients are currently hospitalized with flu or flu-like symptoms at the two hospitals.
Those with flu-like symptoms, including cough, sore throat, aches and fever are not permitted to enter the hospital.
Visitation is restricted to healthy immediate family members who are over the age of 12.
Only one healthy family member per patient will be allowed in the Emergency Department at a time.
“We understand the importance of visitation, and we usually encourage it. However, unless the patient needs help from a family member, relying on Facetime, texting and other methods of communicating could be beneficial to both the patient and the visitor. Our goal in putting these restrictions in place is to slow the spread of the flu and protect our patients who are vulnerable," said Brooke Bailey, Infection Prevention director at EAMC.
To control the spread of the flu, people should make sure to:
- wash their hands regularly with soap and warm water.
- cough or sneeze into your sleeve.
- use hand sanitizer in a public place.
- use sanitizer wipes to clean surfaces in public places.
- isolate yourself if you have the flu or flu-like symptoms.
