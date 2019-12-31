$35k worth of items stolen from Brundidge car lot

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two days before Christmas the staff at Car City in Brundidge walked into a big surprise.
“I come up to pick up some stuff and meet the ups guy and noticed that we had been broke in to,” says Car City employee John Williams.
The staff believes the thief or thieves cut through a chain on a fence to gain access to a path that leads to the back of the dealership where the shop is located.
From there they stole 60 converters, 100 aluminum wheels, and countless hand tools.
“With everything totaled with the tools and other items we're at $35,000 on what they damaged,” says Williams.
That amount includes replacing the shop's roll-up door that was broken and a stolen John Deere Gator ATV valued at $13,000.
“It just makes no sense to do this type of thing especially this time of year it makes it even that much harder,” says Williams.
The holidays slowed down the investigation, but the dealership and authorities have hope that surveillance video from the car lot and an anonymous neighbor will help them catch the culprit.
The staff says they will be giving a copy of the surveillance video to the sheriff's department tomorrow.
“As far as suspects we don't have anything. That video should have a picture of somebody I would think and that's what we're waiting for. We may recognize somebody,” says Coffee County Chief Deputy R. W. Whitworth.
The dealership is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
“I hate that anybody has to steal. I’ve always said that if a person that stole would put as much effort into work they could be godly blessed if they would put it to good works,” says Williams.
