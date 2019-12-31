MPD rolls out ‘Blue Light Special’ detail to combat celebratory gunfire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Celebratory gunfire has plagued the City of Montgomery for years, especially on New Year’s Eve, and 2018 was no exception. Dispatch received nearly 200 calls about illegal gunfire and residents said it was the worst they’ve witnessed.
This year, Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley is rolling out a detail to combat illegal gunfire – he calls it the 'Blue Light Special'.
“Part of this initiative is preventative”, Finley said. “We want to go out and be proactive because at the end of the day, what goes up must come down.”
MPD identified 11 districts across the city with the highest reports of gunfire. Starting Tuesday at 6 p.m., each district will be manned with two officers whose sole focus is investigating illegal gunfire and fireworks.
"There will be another four to six additional officers that will be roaming officers that will catch those areas in the city that weren't designated for the overtime detail", Finley explained.
The loss of property and life is undeniable. Celebratory gunfire is responsible for 11 reports of property damage across the city last New Year’s Eve. In 2007, a 7-year- old boy named Curtis Jackson, Jr. was killed by celebratory gunfire outside Gibb’s Village. The case remains unsolved.
Finley says his officers have made arrests for illegal gunfire, which is a misdemeanor in the City of Montgomery. Those who are convicted could face jail time and a fine.
