Pike Road mayor looks forward to more growth

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s easy to pick put the highlight of 2019 for Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.
"2019 for the town of Pike Road will always be remembered for the opportunity to debut our football stadium and bring those senior students into their senior year at our school system," Mayor Stone says.
The Pike Road School system was created in 2015, and in 2020 Pike Road will have its first graduating class. Stone says that the new year will bring continued growth for the school system, including the expansion of classroom capacity at two different facilities.
There's also growth happening throughout the rest of the city.
“We’ve got multiple developments that are coming out of the ground right now for additional residential options including the expansion of some of the current residential options that are in Pike Road,” Stone said. “You’ve got some retail opportunities as well.”
Stone says those retail opportunities will be announced at a later time.
There are also six road projects that the city has planned. Stone says that the key to managing the growth is to have great working relationships.
“Well, I think the key thing is to continue to have great relationships with all of your partners because for us, it is those relationships that allow us to expand our services and expand our capacity as our community grows, and it’s why we’ve been one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Alabama over the last decade,” Stone says.
He continues to say that the city does have a lot of partners that help make the growth possible.
“Keeping up with that growth means we have to have great relationships with our partners,” he said. “We have to continue to provide resources with our sheriff’s department, with the fire department, with our sanitation providers. We have to continue to work with our sewer providers, with our water providers, continuing to make sure access to those neighborhoods is easily achieved for people so we work with ALDOT and county on road projects. But the great news for all of our citizens is every one of those relationships are strong.”
Stone says it’s been exciting to watch the city grow.
“To have been the mayor when we had 250 people and now be the mayor when you have 10,000. We’ve grown from 20 neighborhoods to over 70," he said. "To have the opportunity to be a part of that. It’s just thrilling, and to have it all working in a way that continues to be inviting to new people to come join us. That’s what’s exciting.”
