Prayer vigil for missing Trussville woman Paighton Houston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County community joins family and friends in praying for Paighton Houston's safe return.
29-year-old Paighton of Trussville was last seen leaving a Southside establishment called Tin Roof on Friday, December 20.
Birmingham police said Paighton left Tin Roof with two unknown men.
The family said they are all leaning on their faith for strength.
Paighton’s brother Evan Houston said, “As our faith states, where one, two, or three are joined God hears everything and hears that a little more loudly.”
The Houston family was joined by friends and family for a candlelight vigil, praying for her safe return.
Neighbor Temple Wells said, "I feel grief and sadness and I just want her to be OK. I just want Paighton to be OK."
Evan Houston said, "She's always making people laugh and bringing a smile to others even when she's feeling down, so that's just the kind of person she is, the light in the darkness."
Additional information from officers about Houston’s disappearance has been scarce.
Evan Houston said, "We made the missing person report before the 24-hour-period and of course they understood the circumstances and they are doing everything they can and we appreciate that."
The family will not stop searching until Houston is back home.
If you have any information about where she could be, call police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
