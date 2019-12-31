Six families displaced following apartment fire in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - Six families are displaced after an apartment fire in Dothan Monday morning.
Fire crews were called to the Rock Creek Apartment Complex around 11 a.m.
They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from an upstairs unit.
That apartment was severely damaged, and at least three other units sustained water and smoke damage.
Crews were able to knock down the fire within four minutes, but power was cut to all six units as a precaution.
“We're working with property management now to help relocate those families if they need to be, we can also call in the assistance of the Red Cross if they need to assist this family,” said Deputy Chief of the Dothan Fire Department, Chris Etheredge.
“There were no injuries here to civilians or firefighter injuries, so as unfortunate as it is, the good news to report is that there was no one injured in this fire,” Etheredge said.
All six families are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Investigators said the blaze was caused by an accidental cooking fire.
