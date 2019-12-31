Sunny and seasonable New Year’s Eve

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We will keeps our forecast relatively cool and quiet for the next day or so... perfect timing for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day! Dry air continues to funnel its way back into our atmosphere, so we will remain sunny today and tomorrow before wet weather return later this week.
Last day of 2019 ends on a seasonable note: highs climb to either side of 60° under a mostly sunny sky after a chilly start to our day in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Today - just like yesterday - could be a it breezy. That will make our air temps feel just a touch cooler than they actually are, so keep that in mind if you are out and about today.
Later tonight, if you have plans to ring in 2020 don’t forget the coat! Once the sun sets night, temperatures will drop quickly... under a clear sky, we’ll dip into the upper 30s by midnight.
No rain, no snow, no ice, and only a light breeze - so no major problems, just a chill in the air.
Our next chance for rain arrives by Wednesday night/Thursday morning and sticks around through late Friday.
This system lacks warm, muggy air - so we don’t expect severe weather or big thunderstorm problems.
The return to colder air is expected by the weekend as high pressure takes control; highs Saturday struggle in the lower 50s, but we will rebound into the upper 50s by Sunday and likely climb close to 60° again by Monday of next week.
