Tua wins 2019 Bobby Bowden award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A big award Monday for Alabama football’s junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua was named the winner of the 2019 Bobby Bowden Award.
The Bobby Bowden award recognizes the Division I player who epitomizes a student-athlete from a faith perspective.
The award stipulated the player must conduct himself as an exemplary model in the classroom, on the field, on the campus and in the community.
The award is named after former Florida State University head football coach and Alabama native Bobby Bowden.
