Ways to keep your dog calm during NYE fireworks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people will be enjoying fireworks as part of their New Year’s Eve celebrations; however, for your dog, this can be a scary night.
“So it’s not only the sound, but also the vibration of the fireworks that scare them so much,” said Dr. Nicole Martin of Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic.
Martin adds that it’s important to take extra steps to make sure your pet is comfortable and secure.
"Because a lot of them will try and get away and try to find ways out from that loud noise. So, they will run outside. It’s one of the most common nights for them to get lost,” she said.
It is also important to make sure your dog is microchipped and has a collar with tags and names on it.
"It’s really a good idea to keep them in a crate in a room. Turn the lights off. Even put a blanket over the crate, as well as turn loud noises on. So some loud music, just so they won’t escape and so they won’t be so scared,” said Martin.
And if your pet is really nervous? "You can contact your vet about getting them some medication to help them sleep through it, so they won’t be so scared,” continued Martin.
