‘I’ve got ladies in my life. This is what God wants us to do’: Hero talks about why he followed that white van in Brookside Sunday

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News talked with the man who is credited for helping save the life of a woman who was reportedly kidnapped in Brookside in Jefferson County Sunday.
Sean E. Sanders is charged with Kidnapping 1st Degree, and Attempted Murder in the case.
Officers say Sanders kidnapped a woman in Brookside at knifepoint, assaulted her with a tire iron, led police in a chase and held the victim hostage at knifepoint during a standoff.
Brookside Police Chief Mike Jones says it was the witness and hero, Jay Bostic who called police to report the kidnapping and added that the call likely saved the victim’s life.
Bostic not only called 911, he followed Sanders’ white van, tried to stop the van, was even struck by Sanders’ van, until officers and deputies got the situation under control.
Bostic talked about what he saw and what happened.
Was Bostic afraid for his life? He said no and he said he believes God used him to help the woman.
Bostic talked about why he followed that van.
