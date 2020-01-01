Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Although there will be no Peach Drop in downtown Atlanta for the first time in decades, fans can still see the famous peach on display through the end of January. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts voiced his disappointment about the cancelled Peach Drop but came up with an alternative plan: displaying the peach in the atrium of the Fulton County Government Center. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in November that the city would ring in 2020 without the Peach Drop, breaking a 30-year tradition. Pitts says the city is looking for an alternative location downtown and there will definitely be a Peach Drop next year.