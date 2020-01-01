Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

STATE HOUSE-APPOINTMENTS
New chairman announced for Georgia House Rules Committee
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican from Columbus has been named chairman of the powerful Georgia House Rules Committee. The appointment of Rep. Richard Smith was announced Tuesday by House Speaker David Ralston. The committee was previously headed by Republican Rep. Jay Powell, who died suddenly after collapsing at a lawmaker retreat in November. The Rules Committee controls what bills reach the state House floor for a vote. Smith was first elected to the Georgia House in 2004 and has recently served as the chairman of the House Insurance Committee. Ralston also announced that Rep. Eddie Lumsden, a Republican from Armuchee, is replacing Smith in that role.
PEACH DROP DISPLAY
No Peach Drop for 2020 but fans can see the peach on display
ATLANTA (AP) — Although there will be no Peach Drop in downtown Atlanta for the first time in decades, fans can still see the famous peach on display through the end of January. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts voiced his disappointment about the cancelled Peach Drop but came up with an alternative plan: displaying the peach in the atrium of the Fulton County Government Center. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in November that the city would ring in 2020 without the Peach Drop, breaking a 30-year tradition. Pitts says the city is looking for an alternative location downtown and there will definitely be a Peach Drop next year.
ATLANTA POLICE LAWSUIT
US court rules suit against Atlanta police can move to trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a man who accused Atlanta police of slamming him to the ground and unlawfully arresting him can proceed to trial. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sunday that a three-judge panel unanimously rejected the city of Atlanta's request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Corey Toole. Toole argues he was participating in a protest following a grand jury's decision not to indict the officer accused of shooting and killing a black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri. Toole says he was targeted by officers for filming after they ordered protesters to clear the street. He contends he was on the sidewalk. Attorneys for the city didn't comment.
JUDGE DROWNS-HOT TUB
Coroner: Ex-Florida judge drowns in hot tub at Georgia home
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A coroner says a former Florida circuit judge accidentally drowned in a hot tub at her vacation home in north Georgia. Fannin County, Georgia, coroner Becky Callihan tells the Tampa Bay Times a neighbor found 60-year-old Tracy Sheehan face down in the hot tub on Christmas morning. She had grown concerned after hearing the judge's dog barking. Investigators believe Sheehan fell, hit her head and then drowned. Sheehan served as a judge in Hillsborough County, Florida, until 2017. She had worked as a family law mediator in Tampa since her retirement.
FATAL TREE FALL
Trapped woman dies after large tree falls onto Atlanta home
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Fire Rescue has confirmed that a woman died when a tree fell onto her home and trapped her inside. The agency announced Tuesday that the elderly woman was pronounced dead before 7 a.m. Firefighters said she was the only person inside of the home. The agency added that crews worked for more than two hours to rescue her from a bedroom she was believed to be stuck inside, but were unable to save her. The victim wasn't immediately identified. Photos from the scene show a large tree tipped over onto the roof and protruding through the home, heavily damaging it.
PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA
Funeral arrangements made for Louisiana plane crash victims
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Funeral services are being planned for the five people from south Louisiana who died when a small plane carrying them to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl crashed shortly after takeoff. Gretchen Vincent and her son Michael Walker Vincent will be remembered at a joint funeral service on Thursday in Lafayette. The family is requesting people wear purple and gold as a reflection of their love for LSU. Carley McCord will be remembered at a memorial service Saturday in Baton Rouge. Services for the pilot Ian Biggs will be held Saturday in Lafayette. Services for Robert Vaughn Crisp have not been announced.
TENNESSEE SHOOTING
Police: 2 wounded in shooting outside a Walmart in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are interviewing multiple witnesses after two men were shot and wounded in a parking lot outside a Walmart store. A Chattanooga Police Department spokeswoman says the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and that the suspect fled in a vehicle. One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and both were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities did not elaborate on the injuries and police were interviewing multiple witnesses Tuesday afternoon. They also have called on the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.
AP-US-JIMMY-CARTER-CHURCH-APPEARANCE
After brain surgery, Jimmy Carter returns to hometown church
PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter publicly appeared at the Georgia church where he worships for the first time since undergoing brain surgery in November. News outlets report the 95-year-old Carter and his wife of more than 70 years, Rosalynn, attended services at the Maranatha Baptist Church on Sunday. Parishioners also prayed over the Carters, who were nestled into front-row seats at the Plains church. Jimmy Carter underwent surgery last month at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall. In recent years, the nation's oldest-ever ex-president has faced several health issues, including multiple falls and melanoma.