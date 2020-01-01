Man shot on Montgomery’s South Holt Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day shooting that left a man with injuries.
Details are limited, but investigators responded to the 1400 block of South Holt Street around 9:45 a.m. on reports someone had been shot. Once on scene, police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound that was determined to be non-life-threatening.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting. The circumstances are under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
