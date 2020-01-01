Montgomery native ‘tWitch’ co-hosts NBC’s New Year’s Eve show

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - NBC is ringing in the new year on Times Square with an evening of fun featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment. One of those names is Montgomery native “tWitch” who will be serving as a correspondent during NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 show alongside Carson Daly and Julianne Hough.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss is the DJ on The Ellen Show and graduated from Lee High School in Montgomery.
The New Year’s Eve show featured performances from X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Julianne Hough, Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and The Struts.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.