No. 12 Auburn falls to No. 18 Minnesota in Outback Bowl

Each team opened with a punt before Auburn put together a 13-play drive that was kept alive by a defensive pass interference call on the Minnesota side of the field. Seth Williams had a spectacular catch along the sideline to put Auburn inside the Minnesota 10, and JaTarvious Whitlow finished off the drive diving over the goal line to tie things at 24. Whitlow’s touchdown run came on 3rd and goal and out of the wildcat. Whitlow took the snap and faked the jet sweep to Anthony Schwartz, confusing the Minnesota defense and plowing ahead before leaping up and over for six.