NYE gunfire continues despite city’s efforts to end annual problem

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2019 is out, but did area residents heed the warning not to fire celebratory gunshots into the air? It appears, at least for some, the message wasn’t received with 2020 clarity.
One person told WSFA 12 News it sounded like “a war zone” in the North Burbank/Hyde Park area of Montgomery and that in 15 years, “I can’t recall it ever being as bad as it was last night.”
Another said they were up all night in the Morningview area because of the gunfire.
There were also residents in cities like Millbrook and Maplesville reporting they heard gunshots overnight. “I was terrified a stray bullet would pierce my home and hurt someone,” one resident explained.
The City of Montgomery, tired of the annual issue, rolled out a patrol detail called ‘Blue Light Special’ with a mission to combat the illegal celebratory gunfire. Starting Tuesday at 6 p.m., each district was manned with two officers whose sole focus was to investigate illegal gunfire and fireworks.
So how effective was ‘Blue Light Special’? It’s not immediately clear. Since Wednesday is a holiday, the police department said information on statistics for illegal gunfire won’t be available until sometime Thursday.
Asked if there had been any injuries or deaths as a result of overnight gunfire, department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett said, to her knowledge, there had not been any reports to indicate such.
Celebratory gunfire was responsible for eleven reports of property damage across Montgomery during the last New Year’s Eve. And in 2007, a 7-year-old boy named Curtis Jackson, Jr. was killed by celebratory gunfire outside Gibb’s Village. His case remains unsolved.
Illegal gunfire is a misdemeanor in Montgomery. Those who are convicted could face jail time and a fine.
