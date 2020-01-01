Prattville mayor shares 2019 accomplishments, 2020 goals

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie calls 2019 a very good year for the city.
“We’ve been able to make several accomplishments,” said Gillespie.
Gillespie is particularly proud of the improvements in the public works department.
“We have a new $30 million improvement in our wastewater, but we also have had a couple of advancements in our housing areas for our public works,” he said.
Gillespie says there are several projects in the works to ensure the growth and future success of the city and continue to improve the quality of life for residents of Prattville.
“Our parks and rec department, I tell you what, the way downtown Prattville has sort of evolved over the last several years, you know, this year we had our first pumpkin parade, but then I got another email today talking about how great downtown Prattville - it looks like a picture postcard,” said Gillespie.
As he reflects on the last 12 months, Gillespie’s also focused on the future hoping 2020 will be an even better year for Prattville.
“We do have the state health lab - it should be opening up soon. James Hardy Plant, it should be opening up as well very soon and James Hardy Plant is going to be over 200-plus jobs, well-paying plus jobs coming in on that one,” said Gillespie.
Tourism has been a big part of Prattville's success this year.
There are plans to improve parks and recs facilities, like the baseball and softball fields, which he believes will bring even more visitors to Prattville.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.