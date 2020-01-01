Rain on the way

Future radar
By Lee Southwick | January 1, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST - Updated January 1 at 3:17 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our quiet pattern is coming to an end! Rain will move into western counties in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow morning, then slowly spread across central Alabama during the day. Rain will likely become widespread generally north and west of I-85.

Generally west of I-65, there is a very low risk for some strong to severe storms. While there is enough shear to support a threat, instability is lacking, making the risk primarily to the southwest. If you in the areas highlighted yellow below, stay weather-aware tomorrow; we’ll keep you updated.

The risk for strong and severe storms shifts to the southeast Friday, although the threat stays very low.

The rain will arrive tomorrow morning, then stick around through Friday night. The rain will be heavy at times, and rainfall totals over an inch are expected for much of our area. This rainfall could cause river flooding problems by early next week, especially along the Tombigbee, Black Warrior, Cahaba and Alabama River (downstream of Montgomery, most likely).

We dry out by the weekend; Saturday will be breezy and colder. Our next system approaches Tuesday.

