25 seniors to close out careers in Outback Bowl for Auburn Tigers

TAMPA, Fla. (WSFA) - Raymond James Stadium, site of the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day in Tampa.
The Auburn Tigers and Minnesota Golden Gophers will lock horns in a top 20 showdown.
“This is a very important game for us, not just this year, a chance to win 10 games with the schedule that we had for our seniors but to give you momentum for the future. We think we’ve got a really really bright future that we think we’ve got championships on the horizon, so this is a huge game for us,” said Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn.
It will be the end for 25 Auburn seniors, including senior safety Daniel Thomas.
The Former Lee General has played in 50 games in his career tallying 193 tackles, five interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.
He’ll close out his career against a team he almost signed with. On 2016 National Signing Day, Daniel had two hats in front of him: Auburn and Minnesota, and he inked with the Auburn Tigers.
The rest is history.
Pretty cool he'll close out his career against the other hat on that signing day table.
Daniel and the Tigers hope to get win number 10 on the season in the Outback Bowl.
