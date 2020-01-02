Attempted murder charges filed against 2 Andalusia men

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Andalusia men are facing attempted murder charges after an early New Year’s Day exchange of gunfire, according to the Andalusia Police Department.
According to Sgt. Gene Jackson, the shots were fired between 4 and 5 a.m. on McLendon Avenue.
Jackson said multiple spent shell casings were collected at the scene where personal property was damaged. No injuries were reported, however.
The suspects, Michael Marquia Berry, 31, and Joshua Durrell Coleman, 35, both of Andalusia, are being held on $500,000 bonds for felony attempted murder.
The police department said Berry is also being held on $9,000 bond for a misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order.
