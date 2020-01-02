Former Montgomery radio host Mark Montiel has died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mark Montiel, the man behind a familiar voice to Montgomery radio listeners, has died.
The Montgomery County coroner’s office confirmed the death to WSFA 12 News.
No information was immediately available on his cause of death or in regard to funeral arrangements.
Rick Hendrick, the operations manager for Cumulus Broadcasting, spoke to WSFA 12 News about his former colleague.
Montiel worked for Cumulus for six years from 2011 through 2017 and was “a valuable, and I mean I want to stress to the world, valuable part of our morning team here at Cumulus,” Hendrick said.
Montiel, an attorney with a degree from the University of Alabama, most recently hosted the “Capitol Buzz” show weekday mornings on NewsRadio 1440 AM.
“He was very well-spoken," Hendrick said, "as well as being outspoken about certain issues. And that’s what we loved about him, and that’s what made good radio. Because he had that personality.
Hendrick said “he’s gonna be missed personally and professionally," adding it was devastating to walk in Thursday “and get a phone call saying, ‘Hey, have you heard?”'
Montiel previously served as a circuit court judge in Montgomery County in the early 1990s, then spent three years on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals before moving into radio.
