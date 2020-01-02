Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-OBIT-NICK-GORDON
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30
ATLANTA (AP) — The ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. Nick Gordon was 30 years old. Gordon's attorney confirmed his client's death in a statement Wednesday to The Associated Press. He did not give a cause of death. Brown was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died after months in a coma at the age of 22. Investigators didn't determine exactly how Brown died. Her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in the lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail.” Gordon was never charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit.
GROCERY STORE-DEATH
Police: Store employee finds co-worker dead in bathroom
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — An employee reporting for work at a Whole Foods Market in Georgia found his co-worker dead inside the grocery store. The man made the grim discovery Monday when he was coming in for his shift at a store in Kennesaw, the city’s police department said in an incident report. The business is in a shopping center roughly 25 miles northwest of Atlanta, news outlets reported.
BODY IN WELL
Man accused of murder after body found in Alabama well
BEAULAH, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is in custody charged in the death of a 72-year-old man whose body was found in a well. The victim was identified as James Edmund Clarke, of Valley. News outlets report sheriff's investigators charged 58-year-old Hubert Sprayberry, also of Valley, with murder in Clarke's death. Investigators say Clarke and Sprayberry were acquaintances. Authorities say an examination at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences showed Clarke died from being stabbed and shot, before his body was dumped in the well. The death was ruled a homicide. Clarke had not been seen for three weeks before he was reported missing on Dec. 19.
NEW YEAR'S EVE SHOOTING
Sheriff: Georgia man shot behind hotel on New Year’s Eve
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man shot several times on New Year's Eve is listed in critical but stable condition. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Terrance Threatt Sr., of Macon, was shot about 8 p.m. Tuesday behing a hotel in Macon. Officials are investigating what led to the aggravated assault. No arrests have been made.
TAKE A HIKE
Looking to start 2020 off on the right foot? Take a hike
ATLANTA (AP) — If you're eyeing a new you in 2020, state officials encourage you to kick off the new decade with a hike at one of Georgia's 48 state parks. On New Year's Day, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports there are several “first day hikes”and other activities scheduled at many of the state parks and historic sites across Georgia. The events in Georgia are part of a larger nationwide effort led by America's State Parks alliance to get people out into nature for guided hikes and activities on Jan. 1. For more information: visit www.gastateparks.org.
GOLDEN EAGLES-EASTERN US
About 5,000 golden eagles winter in eastern U.S.
Golden eagles are back from Canada, spending the winter in the eastern U.S. Researcher Trish Miller says that when she and her husband began studying golden eagles east of the Mississippi River, scientists had not realized how many there were — particularly in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says four tagged birds are back in Alabama wintering grounds and a fifth is on the way. Scientists keep tabs on golden eagles in two ways: fitting them with cellular tracking tags and setting out bait monitored with motion-sensitive game cameras.
STATE HOUSE-APPOINTMENTS
New chairman announced for Georgia House Rules Committee
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican from Columbus has been named chairman of the powerful Georgia House Rules Committee. The appointment of Rep. Richard Smith was announced Tuesday by House Speaker David Ralston. The committee was previously headed by Republican Rep. Jay Powell, who died suddenly after collapsing at a lawmaker retreat in November. The Rules Committee controls what bills reach the state House floor for a vote. Smith was first elected to the Georgia House in 2004 and has recently served as the chairman of the House Insurance Committee. Ralston also announced that Rep. Eddie Lumsden, a Republican from Armuchee, is replacing Smith in that role.
PEACH DROP DISPLAY
No Peach Drop for 2020 but fans can see the peach on display
ATLANTA (AP) — Although there will be no Peach Drop in downtown Atlanta for the first time in decades, fans can still see the famous peach on display through the end of January. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts voiced his disappointment about the cancelled Peach Drop but came up with an alternative plan: displaying the peach in the atrium of the Fulton County Government Center. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in November that the city would ring in 2020 without the Peach Drop, breaking a 30-year tradition. Pitts says the city is looking for an alternative location downtown and there will definitely be a Peach Drop next year.