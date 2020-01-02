Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SCHOOL HEALTH CLINIC
School clinic offers health and dental services in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A new clinic on a school campus is providing health care for students, teachers and others in east Mississippi. The clinic was unveiled Dec. 11 at Carver Middle school in Meridian. It is open to students, faculty and the community. It's the second school clinic opened by the Greater Meridian Health Clinic and the Meridian Public School District. The other is in an elementary school. The school clinics offer wellness checks, vaccinations, mental health services and family health checks. They also offer some dental services. The clinics charge fees and accept insurance. Patients without insurance are set up with payment plans.
FIRE STATION MOLD
Meridian tests for mold problem at 1 of its fire stations
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A city in eastern Mississippi is testing for possible mold contamination at one of its fire stations. Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said in a news release that firefighters are temporarily moving out of the potentially dangerous building. They will keep covering their existing territory but will work from another fire station nearby. The potentially contaminated fire station opened in April 2013.
AP-MS-ELECTION-2020-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi opens qualifying time for federal candidates
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Candidates for federal offices can begin filing qualifying papers on Thursday in Mississippi. The state's longest-serving member of Congress, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, confirms that he's seeking another two-year term. The state's three Republican U.S. representatives _ Steven Palazzo, Trent Kelly and Michael Guest _ are also expected to run again. One of Mississippi's two U.S. senators, Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, is seeking a full six-year term. And, the Democrat she defeated in a November 2018 special election, former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy, said weeks ago that he is running again. That would set up a rematch if both candidates win the party nominations.
GOLDEN EAGLES-EASTERN US
About 5,000 golden eagles winter in eastern U.S.
Golden eagles are back from Canada, spending the winter in the eastern U.S. Researcher Trish Miller says that when she and her husband began studying golden eagles east of the Mississippi River, scientists had not realized how many there were — particularly in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says four tagged birds are back in Alabama wintering grounds and a fifth is on the way. Scientists keep tabs on golden eagles in two ways: fitting them with cellular tracking tags and setting out bait monitored with motion-sensitive game cameras.
CORRECTIONS COMMISSIONER
Mississippi corrections commissioner departing mid-January
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will get a new leader for its prison system in 2020. Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall said in a news release Tuesday that she will step down in mid-January. She say she will take a private-sector job, though she did not say what it is. Hall is an attorney with more than 20 years' experience. She has been commissioner since early 2017 after serving two years as chief of staff at the Department of Corrections. Hall's departure coincides with the beginning of a new administration under the incoming Republican governor, Tate Reeves. He will be inaugurated Jan. 14.
CHILDREN SHOT-MISSISSIPPI
2 children wounded in traffic shooting in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi's capital city say two children have been hospitalized after being shot while riding in a vehicle. A Jackson Police Department spokesman, Sam Brown, says the shootings happened Tuesday. The 13-year-old and the 1-year-old were in a vehicle with their mother, their grandmother and another adult. Shots came from another vehicle, hitting the children. None of the adults in the vehicle with the children was hurt. Police were searching for two suspects.