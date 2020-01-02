Preliminary report released in triple-fatal Geneva crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A preliminary report has been released into the cause of a crash that claimed three Geneva County teens’ lives on Christmas night.
The preliminary report cites “excessive speed” as a contributing factor in the deaths of Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain, and Addyson Martin.
In addition to the three deaths, two other victims were injured.
According to Geneva Police Lt. Michael McDuffie, the speed limit in the area is 25 miles-per-hour. Damage to the vehicle indicates it was traveling faster than that posted limit.
McDuffie also said two of the victims were sitting in the same seat at the time of the crash.
No date has been given for a complete investigation report to be released.
