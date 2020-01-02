Suspect in Christmas Day shooting at Phenix City restaurant arrested

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The suspect in a shooting at a Phenix City restaurant on Christmas Day has been taken into custody.
Phenix City police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested 37-year-old Delewis Antwan Collier at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Collier has been charged with the murder of 36-year-old Sidney Jones of Smiths Station.
Jones was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at AJ’s Bar and Grill on U.S. Hwy. 280 just after 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 25. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died from his injuries.
Collier is currently being held in the Russell County Jail as he awaits his initial hearing.
Anyone with information on this murder is asked to contact Phenix City police at 334-448-2841.
