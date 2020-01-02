Suspect in stolen truck crashes into Montgomery police vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation has been taken into custody but not before crashing into a Montgomery police unit.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of West Fairview Avenue, near Carver High School, Thursday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
The MPD unit was approaching a stolen, red Chevy pickup truck when the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and slammed into the police officer’s truck, the department said.
While the officer was uninjured, four occupants of the stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot. They were quickly located after a foot pursuit.
Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.
