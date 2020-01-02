Wet weather lingers through early Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers have been consistent north of I-85 and west I-65 today, and a similar pattern will take hold across the rest of central and south Alabama tonight and tomorrow.
Moderate to heavy rainfall will be off and on across central Alabama through the rest of this evening and into the overnight hours.
Tomorrow, heavier rain will also move into south Alabama.
During this time period, we’ll monitor the chance for strong to severe storms. This evening, the risk is in western counties, then the risk shifts to the south and east tomorrow. Our main concern is strong, damaging wind gusts, but a brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
This rainfall could cause river flooding problems by early next week, especially along the Tombigbee, Black Warrior, Cahaba and Alabama River (downstream of Montgomery, most likely).
We dry out by the weekend; Saturday will be breezy and colder. Our next system approaches Tuesday.
