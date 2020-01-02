Yellow ribbons tied around Trussville as search for Paighton Houston continues

Trussville, Ala. (WBRC)- Family members of Paighton Houston want to paint Trussville yellow to raise awareness of her disappearance.
Paighton's uncle George Harding is hoping to get these yellow ribbons all around town in an effort to find her.
He wants people from Trussville and the state to show solidarity to help bring missing loved ones home.
Paighton has been missing for over a week now. She was last seen leaving Tin Roof bar in Birmingham.
“So we wanted to paint the city of Trussville yellow to bring my niece home. Paighton, we love you dearly, and we really would like to have you back. And that’s just one thing my daughter and I thought we could do to raise awareness,” said Harding. “We just want her home, we just want her home.”
Harding wants you to go out and get yellow ribbons to tie up on your mailbox, to tie around your tree, or to pin on your shirt.
If you’d like to help, you can bring yellow ribbons to Harding this Saturday. He’ll be at the Trussville City Hall at 1 p.m.
You can contact Harding about the ribbons by emailing pappageorgio10@gmail.com.
Harding says Jennifer McCauley is organizing meals for the family, and you can contact her at jennmark0107@yahoo.com.
