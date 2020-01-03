Alabama AG offers guidance on church security

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says there’s no need for a new law allowing churchgoers to defend themselves with guns in places of worship.
This comes after Representative Lynn Greer says he’s writing a bill that would protect someone from criminal and civil charges for using a gun to protect churchgoers, but AG Marshall says Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law already offers that protection. Marshall says churches do need to adopt security plans to make their congregations are safe during worship.
“The shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas was a sobering depiction of good vs. evil in our society today. Tragically, that congregation lost two of its members; yet mercifully, Jack Wilson spared the lives of many more. Texas law was recently updated to ensure that individuals like Mr. Wilson do not have to fear the threat of prosecution for carrying a firearm in a church that allows it. Fortunately, Alabama can proudly say that it already offers this same protection. We urge every church in our state to adopt a church security plan that will better ensure the safety of their members during worship,” Marshall said.
Marshall is offering guidance when it comes to church security. You can read more about it at www.alabamaag.gov
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.