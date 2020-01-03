Enterprise chosen as site of new state VA home

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday, the Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs announced Enterprise has been selected as the new location for a new state veterans home.
The Enterprise site was chosen out of 12 site proposals, the SBVA says. The chosen location consists of a donation of 108 acres between US Highway 84 and AL Highway 167.
In 2018 the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs hired Public Consulting Group, Inc. to conduct a feasibility study for the long-term veteran healthcare needs in the state. According to the SBVA, the study showed two things; first, the study projected that 1,440 veterans would require a skilled-care bed by 2045. Currently, the SBVA says there are 704 beds in Alabama’s four veterans homes.
The study also showed the projected demand for skilled care among Alabama veterans will continue to significantly exceed the total number of beds currently provided through the state veterans home program.
Based on the study findings the Wiregrass region was identified as an underserved area for providing skilled care exclusively for veterans. The consulting firm recommended locating a 150-175 skilled-care bed facility in the region which covers Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.
In October 2018, the SBVA unanimously voted to proceed with a plan to build a fifth state veterans home and gave the board’s Veterans Home Committee the authority to recommend a site for the new home.
“This was a difficult selection process, as many communities submitted excellent proposals for the new veterans home. We are excited about this project, as this location will give access to many underserved veterans,” said SBVA Vice-Chairman Chad Richmond. “The committee team worked diligently and fairly through this process, and I’m confident that our selection of Enterprise will provide the setting and care our veterans deserve.”
The SBVA says 12 site proposals were submitted by jurisdictions in the Wiregrass region based on five factors: favorability of the plot of land proposed, transportation accessibility, workforce availability, specialized healthcare services within proximity of the site, and additional factors identified by the proposer.
Coffee County was identified as having the largest veterans population projections in the study, while other counties show a reduction in the veteran population.
Enterprise has a workforce to support the home as well as medical services available to support the needs of the veterans.
The new veterans home should open by 2023.
