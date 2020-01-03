Explore your why: Expert gives tips for staying motivated to lose weight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Losing weight is probably one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions.
However, some experts say most people won’t stick with it because they become overwhelmed and discouraged.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has some advice: start small.
“When we talk about a healthier lifestyle we are usually talking about the big picture," said Molly Killman.
Killman is the director of nutrition and activity for the State Department of Public Health. She says the big picture not only includes a change in your diet but a change in how you approach everyday life.
“It’s not just eliminating one type of food, starting a new menu plan or trying a specific recipe that you’re going to eat for seven days in a row. That doesn’t always work. We’re looking at the entire lifestyle," Killman said.
Killman says the best way to get started is to explore your why.
“That can be an important start for a person. Is it because you want to be around longer to play with your grandchildren? Maybe you feel better when you’re a couple of pounds lighter, maybe you are an athlete and you just feel like you perform better. So, we encourage people to start thinking about their motivation to be healthier," Killman said.
She suggests you make small realistic changes to your diet and physical activity until they become everyday habits.
Killman also says you don’t have to join a gym to get active. She suggests starting by walking in your neighborhood or at work during your break. She also says you can simply do chores around the house.
