Food for Thought 1/2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Sommer’s Place (7972 Vaughn Rd.): 96
Zaxby’s (2675 Zelda Rd.): 93
Low Scores
Yokohama Japanese Restaurant (2767 Bell Rd.): 86
