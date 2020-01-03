Funeral plans set for attorney, radio host Mark Montiel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral plans are now finalized for Mark Montiel, Sr., a Montgomery attorney and longtime radio talkshow host.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, with Minister John Schmidt officiating. Visitation to be held one hour prior to the service.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and in support of Mark’s love of animals, it’s requested that donations be made to the Montgomery Humane Society.
A graduated of the University of Alabama Law School, he went on to serve as Gov. Guy Hunt’s legal advisor. He then became a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge before being named to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Montiel later entered the world of talk radio and worked for Cumulus Broadcasting for six years from 2011 through 2017. He most recently hosted the “Capitol Buzz” show weekday mornings on NewsRadio 1440 AM.
He is survived by his children Lucile Frazier Pilkerton (Jonathan), Mark Gonzalo Montiel, Jr. (Michelle), and Mackenzie Grace Montiel, his brothers Robert Michael Montiel (Antionette) and William Richardo Montiel (Mindy), his grandchildren Anne Lucile Pilkerton, Helen Elizabeth Montiel, and Mary Wells Pilkerton. He is also survived by his beloved dogs Honey, Baby, and Pumpkin.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.