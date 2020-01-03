Injured Ozark officer leaves Wiregrass for rehab and therapy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Officer Samuel Yoh has left SouthEast Health for the first time since being shot on Dec. 12.
Yoh is being transferred to Jacksonville, Florida, for rehab and therapy as part of his recovery process.
Numerous officers from around the area were there Friday morning as Yoh was loaded into an ambulance for the transfer.
He then received a police escort to the state line.
Office Yoh was shot numerous times responding to a suicide call in Briar Hill Court in Ozark.
A second officer shot and killed the shooter, 23-year-old Bradley Cutchens.
