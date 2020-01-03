5 juveniles charged with Montgomery vehicle break-ins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Five juveniles are facing charges after vehicle-break-ins around Montgomery.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the five juveniles have been charged with six counts each of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle. The charges are related to vehicle break-ins that happened Thursday between midnight and 6 a.m. in the area of Sugar Pine Drive.
Duckett says four of the juveniles were taken into custody Thursday after a stolen vehicle investigation in the 600 block of Pride Drive. During the investigation, the stolen vehicle reversed and struck an MPD vehicle. The juveniles were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
One of the four juveniles was also charged with second-degree assault for striking the occupied MPD vehicle, Duckett said. The juvenile was also charged with first-degree theft of property after a vehicle was stolen from the 600 block of Pride Drive.
The fifth juvenile was charged Friday and faces an additional three counts of unlawful breaking and entering for vehicle break-ins in the 3900 block of Woodley Road.
No other information about the investigation or the identity of the juveniles has been released.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.