Montgomery Fire Rescue warns drivers about wet roadways after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue issued a warning to motorists after a car overturned while driving on wet roadways Friday.
According to the Facebook post, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 800 block of North Eastern Boulevard. The vehicle sustained heavy damage.
Two people, a man, and a woman were inside the vehicle when it overturned, the post said. Both had non-life threatening injuries.
“These two were lucky, this accident could’ve easily had a much worse outcome,” the post said. “Please be extra careful while driving on wet roads.”
The department suggests you leave more space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Also, avoid driving distracted.
