Montgomery hiring census manager

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery is looking to quickly fill the position of 2020 census manager.
With the new decade comes the daunting task of counting everyone in the United States as well as a need for someone to spearhead those efforts in the capital city.
“The census is connected to so many federal dollars that help to pay for education, for health care, for housing, economic development, infrastructure and a lot of portions of our community are undercounted, and when those folks don’t participate in the census, we lose out on money,” said Michael Briddell, director of public information for the city.
Briddell says the census manager will make sure as many Montgomerians as possible take the time to fill out the census.
