Montgomery police release data on NYE celebratory gunshots

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is releasing data on its efforts to combat New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire.
According to the department, the number of “calls for service” jumped 37 percent for NYE 2019 compared to the same time a year earlier. MPD said it took a total of 823 calls in the hours from 6 p.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday. In 2018, there were 600.
MPD said 173 of those calls were for shots fired. Another 18 were calls for fireworks. There were 21 Shotspotter calls for the period, up 250 percent from the previous year when there were just six.
While no injuries were reported, MPD said it took nine reports for damage, down 18 percent from the previous year’s 11.
The department, which has sought for years to combat celebratory gunfire, decided to roll out a program dubbed “Blue Light Special.” MPD identified 11 districts across the city with the highest reports of gunfire and manned each with two officers whose sole focus was investigating illegal gunfire and fireworks.
The numbers show that in the “Blue Light Special” targeted areas, there were 39 shots fired calls reported, down 46 percent from the previous year when 72 were made.
The city says no arrests were made. Illegal gunfire in the city of Montgomery is a misdemeanor that could result in jail time or a fine.
Following the celebrations, some residents took to social media to post videos and complaints about gunfire in their areas with some calling it “a war zone” and others saying “they can’t recall it ever being as bad as it was last night.”
In 2007, a 7-year- old boy named Curtis Jackson, Jr. was killed by celebratory gunfire outside Montgomery’s Gibb’s Village. The case remains unsolved.
