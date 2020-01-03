As parts of Alabama deal with flooding, now is the time to prepare

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a wet day for our friends in Birmingham, as they’re dealing with flooding in places like Vestavia Hills and Homewood.
“It’s when our rains do tend to come. We have to sit there and think about just the weather and how it’s going by, how fast the system moves by could be the complete tell of how much rain we’re going to have," said Christina Thornton, Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director.
Along Highway 31 in Homewood, drivers ran into a bit of an issue and had to drive through about two inches of water, but according to experts, if you don’t have to drive during a flood, don’t.
“The biggest thing you have to remember is those clichés that we hear every time we’re going to have some heavy rains, is the ‘turn around, don’t drown.’ Don’t drive through those types of areas. Don’t walk through them by any means," Thornton said.
According to the EMA, six inches of moving water can knock a person down, and one foot can sweep a vehicle away.
While the River Region hasn’t seen any flooding so far, some rivers in West Alabama will go above flood stage over the next few days. That’s why now is the time to prepare. You can do that by watching us on air or by downloading the First Alert Weather app for real-time severe weather alerts.
