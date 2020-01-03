Police seek identity, location of Prattville fraud suspect

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a fraud suspect.
The suspect is said to have gone into the Home Depot on Legends Parkway in Prattville back on Nov. 11 with a stolen check. The suspect was captured on security video using the altered check to buy merchandise.
Security video shows the woman purchasing a shopping cart full of items including what appears to be a trash can and a folding chair.
Now, investigators are asking the public to help identify and locate the fraud suspect.
If you have any information, call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip may lead to a $5,000 cash reward!
