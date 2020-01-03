Proposal aims to add protections to armed church attenders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville, said he will propose legislation that would add churches to the 2006 Stand Your Ground Law.
Greer said it would provide criminal and civil immunity if an armed person used a firearm to defend themselves or another person in church.
“We’re just trying to modify it to where church security teams would have some sort of protection if they had to get involved in something like this, which we hope never happens in Alabama,” Greer said.
Greer has proposed similar legislation for three years. He said there are additional modifications for the upcoming proposal for the 2020 legislative session.
Greer said this would apply to all places of worship.
Church-goers across the country are talking about the shooting deaths of two people in Fort Worth, Texas church. A gunman shot and killed two people, then he himself was shot and killed by another church member who was armed.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released this statement Thursday:
Rev. Brannon Bowman has been a pastor at Millbrook Presbyterian Church for three years. Unfortunately those tragedies remind Bowman that he needs to keep the congregation safe.
“You’re always horrified at the loss of life,” he said.
Two years ago he attended continued education for church security.
“We want to make sure people are safe, but we also want to make sure that guests and visitors and maybe some faces we don’t recognize feel welcomed and comfortable here," he said.
Bowman says if people legally carry a firearm in church, he wants them to have adequate training.
“One of the worst things in the world that could possibly happen is you seek to do good and to help somebody and you end up harming somebody that you’re trying to protect," Bowman said. “So I would encourage members of our congregation or any congregation to make sure that if they’re taking that step, that they would go through the very common, the very available and usually very free training that police agencies and other law enforcement offer."
