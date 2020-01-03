Rush Propst named head coach at new private school

COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Hoover High School football coach Rush Propst was officially announced Thursday as the new head coach at Ultimate Student Athlete Academy in Coosada.
The announcement was made during a two-hour press conference at the Marriott in Prattville.
Propst coached Hoover to five state titles in the early 2000s. He also worked for Colquitt County High School in Georgia before being fired in 2019 for personnel issues, according to WALB-TV.
He spent this past season as a volunteer assistant at UAB.
During the news conference, Propst said he believes this new school is a perfect fit for him. USA Academy will have its first football season this upcoming fall.
“I think this is an out-of-the-box-thinking situation, and that’s me,” Probst said. “That’s what I do. I love thinking outside the box. I’m not a traditionalist. I don’t do traditional things. I’ve always thought outside the box.”
USA Academy will have a similar model to IMG Academy in Florida. The price tag for the athletic facilities is around $13 million.
