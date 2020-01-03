Selma’s historic St. James Hotel begins hiring

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Rusty Flanary found himself the first in line Friday morning at the jobs fair, four blocks from the St. James Hotel, the very place he hopes to ‘check in’ to with a security job.
Flanary is currently unemployed.
“I worked with the sheriff’s department and the department of corrections. I’m a little nervous,” Flanary said.
Selma sold the hotel to Rhaglan Hospitality for $400,000 back in the spring. Rhaglan is a Hilton brand.
Race Banks has high hopes and expectations for the much-improved St. James.
“We have the infrastructure and the ability to come into a town," said Banks, Regional Director & General Manager for Rhaglan Hospitality. "You know, at one point Birmingham wasn’t what it is today. We’re looking for housekeepers, cooks, bartenders.”
At the jobs fair, Mark Jackson waited his turn to be interviewed.
“I’m applying for a bellhop. This is just the start of many things that’s gonna happen in Selma, I believe," said Jackson.
Hotel team members conducted interviews all day, and it was a good sign for those who made it to the second round in the board room at the nearby ArtRevive on Church Street.
“I am feeling good about it. I came out of there with a smile on my face and that’s always good on a Friday,” said Shondrell Scott.
Opening day is set sometime between the end of February and the end of March, and by the time the doors open at least 50 employees will say “welcome.”
St. James is said to be the only surviving Antebellum riverfront hotel in the Southeast. Built in 1837, Banks says some of the major improvements include adding 13 more guest rooms and a grand staircase in the middle of the lobby.
For Rusty Flanary, there was no job offer, but he felt good and is confident one will come through. He’s more than eager to step away from the unemployment line.
“I’m excited and I think things are going to work out,” Flanary explained.
Rhaglan Hospitality declined to specify how much is being spent on renovating the historic hotel.
