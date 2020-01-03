Sentencing date set for former MPD officer Aaron Cody Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Montgomery police officer recently convicted for the 2016 on-duty killing of a man he was pursuing will soon learn his fate.
Aaron Cody Smith will be sentenced by a judge on Jan. 29, according to court documents filed Friday.
Smith was convicted on a manslaughter charge in November for the Feb. 25, 2016, shooting death of Gregory Gunn.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says he will seek the maximum sentence against Smith, which is 20 years.
