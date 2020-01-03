16 vehicles broken into in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sixteen vehicles were broken into Tuesday night in another Montgomery neighborhood.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, the break-ins happened on Allendale Road, Allendale Place, Midfield Drive, and Fernway Drive. All the addresses are located within the McGhee Estates neighborhood.
Each of the break-ins happened during the overnight hours and all the vehicles were forcefully entered, Duckett added.
In early December, 13 vehicles were broken into in the Lockwood neighborhood. Lockwood is located near McGhee Estates.
Duckett said no arrests have been made any of the cases.
