17-year-old charged in Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 17-year-old has been charged after Montgomery police say three people were robbed inside a home.
Darnell Addison is charged with three counts of robbery first degree.
Capt. Regina Duckett says the charges are related to a robbery that happened in the 300 block of Troy Street Thursday around 1:15 p.m. The victims, all adults, told officers a person they knew forcefully entered the home and robbed them.
Addison was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody shortly after the robbery, Duckett said.
Addison was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $30,000 bond.
