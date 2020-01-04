Alex City woman dies in overnight crash

Alex City woman dies in overnight crash
A single-vehicle crash overnight approximately 10 miles west of Alex City resulted in the death of an Alex City woman. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | January 4, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated January 4 at 10:32 AM

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officer says an overnight crash resulted in the death of a woman.

ALEA Trooper Benjamin Carswell says Charlotte Smith Tuggle was killed in a single-vehicle crash around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Carswell says the vehicle Tuggle, 47, was driving left the roadway on Coosa County 63 near Coosa County 26 and stuck a tree.

Carswell says Tuggle, an Alex City resident, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper says the crash happened approximately 10 miles west of Alex City.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.