Alex City woman dies in overnight crash

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officer says an overnight crash resulted in the death of a woman.
ALEA Trooper Benjamin Carswell says Charlotte Smith Tuggle was killed in a single-vehicle crash around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Carswell says the vehicle Tuggle, 47, was driving left the roadway on Coosa County 63 near Coosa County 26 and stuck a tree.
Carswell says Tuggle, an Alex City resident, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The trooper says the crash happened approximately 10 miles west of Alex City.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.