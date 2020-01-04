Cloudy and damp Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a rainy past couple of days, showers will finally come to an end Saturday, but not immediately. A few showers will still be possible throughout the first half of the day, then clouds hang around for the rest of the day. Temperatures will stay chilly in the mid 50s, and a breeze will make it feel colder at times.
All this rainfall we’ve experienced will cause flooding issues, especially along the Tombigbee, Black Warrior, Cahaba and Alabama River (downstream of Montgomery, most likely). For more on this, check out this video on our First Alert Weather app!
The sun finally returns Sunday! Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 50s.
Our next system arrives Monday night, bringing the chance for showers into Tuesday. It will not be a washout.
We’re drier and cooler Wednesday, then stay dry on Thursday. By Friday, we’ll be watching another system approach, and this one could be stronger. We’ll keep you updated on the storm potential as next weekend approaches.
