Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

INCAPACITATED WOMAN-BIRTH-LAWSUIT
Arizona, 2 doctors sued over rape of incapacitated woman
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona and two doctors were sued by the parents of an incapacitated woman who was raped and later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care center. The negligence lawsuit said the state and doctors failed to follow the parents’ request to have only female caregivers tend to their daughter. The doctors who cared for the 30-year-old patient at Hacienda HealthCare are accused of failing to spot signs that she was carrying a baby, such as her swollen abdomen. The pregnancy was discovered in December 2018 only after a nurse saw the boy’s head during the surprise delivery.
AP-MEXICO-US-IMMIGRATION
Migrants sent back to Mexico stuck and scared
NOGALES, Mexico (AP) — Dozens of asylum seekers have been pushed back into Mexico by the U.S. government at Nogales, Arizona, and they say they don't know how they will travel to their court dates 350 miles away in El Paso in March or return to their distant homelands. The U.S. expanded the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program to Nogales on Thursday, making it the seventh participating border crossing. The program has been criticized for stranding mostly Central American asylum seekers in dangerous Mexican cities where they've been subjected to assaults and kidnappings. U.S. authorities say it's been an effective tool in reducing the number of migrants arriving at the southwest border.
ARIZONA-BLOOD SHORTAGE
Donors needed as Arizona faces critical blood shortage
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is facing a critical shortage of blood after donations fell during the holidays. The state's primary blood supplier, Vitalant, issued an urgent call for donors on Friday. The organization says there's less than a day's supply of the universal blood type, O-Negative, and less than a two-day supply of O-Positive. Vitalant is seeking donors for a massive blood drive on Sunday in Tempe. Scheduled blood drives in other areas can be found at bloodhero.com.
ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES-HOUSING
Parents of adult children with disabilities fill housing gap
PHOENIX (AP) — For parents of kids with disabilities, the inevitable question of where to place the children when their caretakers are no longer around can be scary and overwhelming. But some are literally breaking new ground in finding an answer. Parents in Arizona, Wisconsin, Maryland and other states have launched housing developments for adults with disabilities in recent years. The director of the Autism Housing Network says online resources and social media are connecting parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the U.S., and inspiring them to look beyond the status quo.
ARIZONA SENATE PREVIEW
Arizona Senate leaders hope for short session, expect fights
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Arizona Senate expect a short, ugly session when lawmakers return to the Capitol on Jan. 13. The short is driven by lawmakers who want to hit the campaign trail in an election year. The ugly is blamed on the toxic national political atmosphere that is expected to infect Arizona politics. Atop Republican Senate President Karen Fann's list of budget priorities is keeping a promise made in 2018 by funding the final installment of a 20% pay raise promised after teachers went on strike. That's expected to cost nearly $340 million.
FATHER-SON-DEATH
Man found dead where his son was killed by train day before
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff police found the body of a 47-year-old man lying in the snow a day after his 28-year-old son was struck and killed by a train just up the road. Police said Friday they're still working to figure out if the father and son were together when Travis Haudley was hit and killed by a train on Wednesday. Initial reports said there were two people standing between the eastbound and westbound tracks, but police say officers were unable to find anyone else. There were no signs of trauma involved in the father's death, but authorities say cold overnight temperatures are believed to have contributed.
SURGEON INDICTED
Arizona eye surgeon indicted in alleged billing scheme
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz (AP) — An ophthalmologist and eye surgeon who runs clinics in metro Phoenix and the Prescott area has been arrested after he was indicted for running what the Arizona attorney general calls a years-long billing scheme. Dr. Michael Lee Ham was taken into custody in Prescott Valley on Thursday. The indictment accuses Ham of defrauding Medicare, the Veterans Affairs department and the state Medicaid agency by fraudulently billing for laser or cataract surgeries at eight Kokopelli Eye Institute clinics. Records show Ham is corporate chairman and president of Kokopelli. Efforts to reach Ham or his attorney through his clinic for comment were not immediately successful.
MISSING MAN
Rescuers search for missing Arizona man
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Rescuers in Northern Arizona are searching for a 31-year-old man who did not return from a walk while he was four-wheeling with friends north of Lake Pleasant. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Corey Bailey was last seen on Dec. 29 near an area known as Castle Hot Springs and was reported missing two days later. Authorities say Bailey is from Phoenix but previously lived in the Castle Hot Springs area. Rescuers are searching by air and ground in rough terrain that includes severe drop offs.