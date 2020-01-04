Montgomery man charged in New Year’s Day thefts in Millbrook

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police arrested a man after he was identified as the suspect of several thefts of the same business New Year’s Day.
Millbrook Police Department Capt. PK Johnson said Michael Duane Smith is in custody and charged with first-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property. Johnson said Smith attempted to flee from police Friday before being arrested.
Smith was identified as the suspect in the thefts of a business in the 1100 block of Highway 14 after being captured on surveillance video.
According to Johnson, on Wednesday Smith first entered the business around 3 p.m. and, while the clerk was waiting on customers, went to the storage room and removed thousands of dollars worth of merchandise before leaving undetected. Johnson says Smith returned to the business around 5:36 p.m. the same day where he removed even more merchandise before leaving the business, but this time seen by a customer who reported the incident to the clerk.
The business reported the thefts to police Thursday, where they turned over surveillance video identifying Smith.
On Friday, Johnson says Smith entered the same business and was observed by a clerk who’d recognized Smith after being given a description of him. The clerk called police and gave police a description and Smith’s whereabouts.
Police responded to the location where Smith then fled from police near Highway 14. A short time after that, a patrol officer saw a man matching Smith’s description off Highway 14 and Kelley Boulevard. Smith attempted to flee from police again but was apprehended without incident.
Smith, 42, of Montgomery, was taken to the Millbrook Police Department and transferred to the Elmore County Jail after that. He has been placed in jail under a $7,500 bond.
“In closing, if these people want to continue coming into this city thinking they are going to commit these type of crimes and run back down the interstate unchecked…….. Our citizens are watching you,” said Johnson.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.