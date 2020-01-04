Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in shooting death of man

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WSFA) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward in the shooting death of a 63-year-old man.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of Randolph “Randy” Cannon.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says Cannon was shot and killed while walking his dog along Shady Grove Lane on the morning of Dec. 30.
According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., Cannon’s body had multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call 334-664-9851.
